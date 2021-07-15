Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.96 Million

Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report $142.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.13 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $116.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $570.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.42 million to $571.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $612.29 million, with estimates ranging from $590.39 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,917. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.64 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,488.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

