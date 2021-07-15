Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 2,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,505. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.47. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

