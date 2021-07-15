Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.36). Xencor also reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Xencor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

