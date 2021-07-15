Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 257,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

