Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $62.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.77 million and the lowest is $61.15 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $248.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $240.59 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $262.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CPSS opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

