Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

