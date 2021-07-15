Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

LMRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 55,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.