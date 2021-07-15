Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $463.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.54 million and the lowest is $430.05 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $399.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.57. The company had a trading volume of 251,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,009. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

