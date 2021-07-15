Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.25 billion. Stryker reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,269. Stryker has a 1-year low of $184.58 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

