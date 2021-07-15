Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Teradyne reported sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ TER traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $122.86. 63,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,460. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $684,700.44. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

