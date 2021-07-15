Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 66,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.28. 3,554,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,388. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

