Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $188.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.10 million and the lowest is $143.55 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $77.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $183.98 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

