Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $37.00

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $492.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

