Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Target Price at GBX 224.50

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LON MRO traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 148.95 ($1.95). The stock had a trading volume of 9,552,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,654. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 498.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

