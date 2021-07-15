Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $19.97

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 476.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 2,300,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 335,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,339. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

