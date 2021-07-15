Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/5/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.28).

6/14/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

DGE stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,502.50 ($45.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,379,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,104. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market capitalization of £81.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,419.05.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

