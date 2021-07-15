Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) in the last few weeks:
- 7/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/5/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/30/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 –
- 6/22/2021 –
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.28).
- 6/14/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.
DGE stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,502.50 ($45.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,379,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,104. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market capitalization of £81.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,419.05.
In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 over the last ninety days.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.