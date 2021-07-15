Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

