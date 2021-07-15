Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.