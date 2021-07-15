Andra AP fonden Has $323,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock opened at $193.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.31. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

