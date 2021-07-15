Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

