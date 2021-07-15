Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.36, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

