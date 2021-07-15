Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) General Counsel Acquires $34,200.00 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) General Counsel Dory Black purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOMR. Bank of America began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.