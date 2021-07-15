Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading Down 7.2%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.50 and last traded at $106.50. 1,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 715,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

