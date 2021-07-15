Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,674. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

