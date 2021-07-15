Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.
In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:APLE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,674. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.