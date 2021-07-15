Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $166.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $148.24, with a volume of 2447482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.15.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 20,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.