Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Max Munn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

