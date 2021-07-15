AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 22,750 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $92,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $385.93 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $396.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

