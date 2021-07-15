AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,071 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $104,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $591,393.60. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $183.59 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.