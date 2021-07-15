AQR Capital Management LLC Has $122.27 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 582.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $122,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,356,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,037,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00. Insiders sold 409,808 shares of company stock worth $76,720,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $246.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $249.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.