AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $115,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

