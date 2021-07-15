AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,489,897 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $88,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

