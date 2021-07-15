AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,580 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Autodesk worth $101,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 118.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.37.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.