ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of ArcelorMittal worth $74,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

