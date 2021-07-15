Ares Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $712,209.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $712,209.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00150223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.20 or 0.99716072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00981679 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,672,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

