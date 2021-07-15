Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 754,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,352. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

