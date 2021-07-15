Argus Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Investment analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of -248.52 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $3,603,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,061,903 shares of company stock valued at $92,595,687. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.