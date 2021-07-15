Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

