Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEBC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,950,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,960,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,960,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,720,000.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 159,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEBC shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.