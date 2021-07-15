Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of KAIIU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,469. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

