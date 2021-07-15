Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCIIU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,943,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 85,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,749. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

