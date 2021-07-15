Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 729,665 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 729,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCRNU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,298. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.