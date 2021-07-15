Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 261,184 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC lowered its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,184 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,736. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

