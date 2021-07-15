Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

ARKAY stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. Arkema has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $2.528 dividend. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

