Arqma Market Capitalization Reaches $303,123.22 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $303,123.22 and $1,508.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,427.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.70 or 0.06082879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.01443706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00395620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00136990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00615613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00404063 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00317606 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,999,315 coins and its circulating supply is 9,954,771 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

