Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

