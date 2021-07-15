Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.82% of Orthofix Medical worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.