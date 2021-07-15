Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 565,409 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of Denny’s worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after buying an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $12,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $5,104,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

