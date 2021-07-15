Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $7.55 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 78,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,705,415. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

