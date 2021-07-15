Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 498,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $171,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

