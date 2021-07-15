Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 52,388 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,388 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.94% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

